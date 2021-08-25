Overnight forecast Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Summer will keep a firm grasp on Central Pennsylvania throughout the new week. Not only will it continue to be humid, but hotter temperatures will make it very uncomfortable.

Wednesday has been another hot and humid day across Central Pennsylvania! Highs broke into the upper 80s and low 90s. While most of the day was dry, conditions changed for some spots during the afternoon. If there wasn’t sunshine, there was a popup shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon.

Any rain around the area this evening will come to an end and it will be another uncomfortable night. While the sky will be mostly clear it will be warm and muggy. Lows will only dip into the mid to upper 60s. Some dense areas of fogwill also form.

As a weakening cold front sweeps through, there will be some more chances for rain during the second half of the week. Sadly, that won’t help bring some relief from the heat to the region. There will be clouds and sun Thursday with some showers and thunderstorms moving through. Highs will once again break 90 degrees with humidity sticking around.

As the week comes to an end, the above average temperatures and rain sticks around. There will be a mix of clouds and sun Friday with some more showers and thunderstorms moving through. Highs will reach into the upper 80s during the afternoon. Some activity will also carry over into the weekend however, it will not be a complete washout.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun Saturday then, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The region will once again cycle through clouds and sun Sunday as scattered showers and thunderstorms sweep through. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will get closer to average by the start of the new week. Highs will be in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also continue to move through Central Pennsylvania.