Overnight forecast Tuesday, November 23, 2021

We’ll have a slight warm-up for the middle of the week. Sunshine will mix with, even fade behind, some clouds on Wednesday. It will be a cold start to the day, but the chill will ease a little bit in the afternoon with highs in the 40s. With enough sunshine, some of the warmer spots could even reach to near 50. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Thanksgiving Day, but it will still be mild with highs in the 40s to near 50. There may be a shower or two around on Thursday, but more likely there will be a couple of rain showers that will give way to snow showers Thursday night as another cold front moves through the region.

This front will usher in a much colder air mass for the rest of the holiday weekend. Friday will be windy, and it will turn colder, with variable cloudiness and snow showers. The snow showers may be enough to cause some slick roads over the Laurel Highlands. Highs will be in the 30s with the wind making it feel colder than that. We’ll continue to have a cold wind on Saturday with scattered snow showers, especially in the morning. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Saturday with highs only be in the lower to middle 30s. Sunday will be a chilly day with more clouds than sunshine. A disturbance will pass close enough to the area to bring the chance for snow showers later Sunday into Sunday night. Highs Sunday will be in the lower to middle 30s. Monday will stay cold with more clouds than sunshine along with just the chance for a couple of snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s. There should be an ease in the cold weather pattern later next week.

