Overnight forecast Tuesday, August 10, 2021

While the evening and overnight hours will not be as active as this afternoon, there will still be a stray shower or thunderstorm passing through some spots. It will also be very uncomfortable tonight with high humidity levels and lows only dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Similar conditions will carry over into Wednesday. There will be a mix of clouds and some sun. Highs will reach into the upper 80s and there will once again be some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be another day the region makes a run for 90 degrees. Heat indices also look to reach into the mid to upper 90s. Otherwise, there will be a mix of clouds and sun with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Friday with a mix of clouds and some sun. There will also be scattered showers and thunderstorms. By the weekend, unsettled weather will finally come to an end.

Saturday will start off with a somewhat cloudy sky early on before more sunshine is seen. Highs will be in the low 80s and it will be a great day to kick off the weekend. Especially because humidity levels will finally begin to decrease. Sunday will be another day to get outside and enjoy those summertime activities. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s.