HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)-- The Wolf Administration gathered at the YWCA Greater Harrisburg earlier today, Sept. 9, to help raise awareness about veteran suicide in recognition of September being known as National Suicide Prevention Month.

"Our veterans deserve our gratitude and our support for their service to our country," Governor Tom Wolf said. "It's important to show our thanks by providing critical resources to our at-risk veterans. My administration is committed to supporting our veterans in a variety of ways, including suicide prevention efforts."