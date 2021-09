ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)-- Two people are in custody in what police say is one of the biggest methamphetamine busts to ever take place in Blair County with more arrests to come.

Today, Sept. 23, police received arrest warrants for Erica Eckert and Jayme Walter, who both face alleged drug charges after police conducted an investigation that took three months into possible meth distribution in the Altoona/Blair County area.