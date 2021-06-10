Overnight forecast Thursday, June 10, 2021

A thundershower or two may linger for the overnight hours. Dewpoints will decrease some, but it will still feel a little muggy. Temperatures will once again be warmer than average with lows dipping into the 60s. A flash flood watch will remain in effect until Friday morning. Therefore, the threat for flooding remains.

Friday will be the day ther region experiences lower temperatures but it will still feel a little sticky in terms of humidity. Highs will only reach into the upper 60s for the day. It will be mostly cloudy with some showers, specifically periods of rain, south of I-80. Any flood prone areas could once again see some issues. Showers will clear out during the evening and overnight temperatures will still be slightly warmer than average with lows in the low 60s.

Some more improvement will be seen over the weekend. There will be a mix of clouds and sun for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach into the upper 70s for both days. A stray shower could popup Saturday and a stray thunderstorm will be possible Sunday.

Conditions look to be even better for the start of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday. However, a stray popup thundershower cannot be completely ruled out. Highs will once again reach into the upper 70s during that time period. Wednesday will feature sunshine with a few clouds and highs in the low to mid 70s.