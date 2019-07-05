Overnight forecast Thursday, July 4, 2019

Activity will die down tonight therefore; firework shows should go on as planned. However, it will be an uncomfortable night. It will be muggy, and lows will only dip down to the upper 60s and 70s.

The summertime heat will last through the weekend but that just means it’s the perfect time to hit the pool. Highs will sit in the 80s Friday and humidity levels will be oppressive. A mix of sun and clouds will kick off the day and thunderstorms will once again pop up during the afternoon. Some may be strong with heavy downpours, gusty winds and hail.

The region will hang on to some activity through Saturday and Sunday but that doesn’t mean it will be a washout. Of the two days, Saturday looks to be slightly more active with an afternoon scattered shower or storm. When a thunderstorm is not passing through, conditions will remain hot and humid with highs reaching into the 80s once again. A mix of clouds and sunshine will be seen.

Sunday will be a bit of a transition day. Temperatures will once again hang around the mid 80s. A mix of clouds and sun will also be seen. There is a chance for a shower or storm especially in areas further south otherwise, most of Sunday looks to be dry. The region will get a little more relief during the overnight hours as lows will dip into the low 60s. Dewpoints will also slowly return to comfortable levels.

By the start of next week conditions will be less active and a little more comfortable. A mix of sun and clouds will kick off the work week. Monday will also be dry with temperatures in the 80s. The sunshine and dry weather will last through the middle of the week. Then the next wave of activity will move back in around Thursday.