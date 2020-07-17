Overnight forecast Thursday, July 16, 2020

A couple of showers, with an occasional rumble of thunder, will be possible during the overnight hours. Unfortunately, comfortable sleeping conditions will be a thing of the past. It will remain humid tonight and lows will hang around 70 degrees. If you gave your air conditioner a break the past few nights, this will be the time to turn it back on.

Thicker cloud cover will last into Friday morning along with a few showers. Also, a stray thundershower cannot be completely ruled out during the day. Otherwise, activity will gradually die down. It will remain warm and humid with highs reaching into the upper 80s. Those summer lovers will once again enjoy hot conditions heading into the weekend but you’ll want to stay safe during this time period.

Saturday will be hot and humid with highs reaching into the low 90s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds however, we will be on the lookout for a popup shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. We will push the repeat button Sunday however, highs will be around the mid to upper 90s. Sleeping conditions overnight will be especially uncomfortable.

The heat will not let up for the new week. The hot and humid pattern will stick around Monday with highs in the low 90s. A thunderstorm will also be possible during the afternoon. Conditions look to be rather active heading into the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be variably cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High will continue to break 90 degrees during the day.