Overnight forecast Thursday, July 11, 2019

The overnight hours will dry out but there will be some patchy fog. Dewpoints will gradually decrease overnight and lows will be in the 60s.



As the week ends, dry weather will return to the region. Friday will be less active and more comfortable. Dewpoints will decrease and highs will reach the low 80s. A mix of sun and clouds will also be seen which means it’s the perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities. While the weekend will start off dry, a cold front moving through will bring the chance for some activity Sunday. Saturday will continue to see sunny skies with temperatures hanging around the 80s. Meanwhile, Sunday will see a little more cloud cover and the chance for a popup shower.

Things will be heating up next week as highs look to reach into the upper 80s and possibly break 90 degrees. Not only will it be hot but it will also be humid. This will be a good time to remain indoors to stay cool. Conditions will be dry for the start of the week with sunny skies expected Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will remain hot and humid with highs looking to break 90 degrees in some spots. Some thunderstorms will also be thrown in the mix for the middle of the week. The summertime heat, humidity, and thunderstorms will stick around Thursday.