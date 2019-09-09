Overnight forecast Sunday, September 8, 2019

With cool fall-like temperatures you may want to have a sweater close by especially for the overnight hours. Temperatures will also be right around average tonight with lows dipping into the 50s.





The fair weather will carry over into the start of the work week. It will be a cool start to Monday so a light jacket may be needed as the kids catch the bus for school in the morning. It will be partly cloudy throughout the day with a mostly cloudy sky seen in areas further south. A light shower will also popup in southern areas especially during the evening hours. Highs will reach into the 70s.

Temperatures will gradually increase through the rest of the week. Highs will reach into the upper 70s Tuesday with some spots breaking 80 degrees. It will also be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds seen across Central Pennsylvania. The next disturbance looks to arrive by the middle of the week. This will bring more chances for showers and a little less sunshine. Wednesday will feature clouds and some sun during the day then, showers look to trickle in. Highs will reach into the 80s.

Clouds will stick around Thursday and a few showers will continue to pass through. Highs will reach into the upper 70s with some spots breaking 80 degrees. A stray shower may hang around through the end of the week as a cold front works through. It will be variable cloudy Friday and some showers look to popup during the evening.

Some more showers will be possible Saturday otherwise; a mix of sun and clouds will be seen. Then, conditions look to clear up by the end of the weekend.