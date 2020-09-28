Overnight forecast Sunday, September 27, 2020

The overnight hours will be dry under a mix of clouds. The region will cycle through a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows will dip into the 50s and dewpoints will be in the low 60s. Therefore, it’ll be a warm and slightly muggy night.

The new week will follow a cooling trend. Temperatures will reach into the 70s Monday and there will be a mix of clouds with peaks of sun throughout the day. Some drizzle and a couple of showers will also be possible. However, there will be better chances for showers Tuesday. Highs will just manage to break 70 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered showers will also develop as a cold front pushes through. A rumble of thunder may also be possible.

The rest of the week looks to be rather dreary, damp and cool. Showers will carry over into Wednesday otherwise, it will still be mainly cloudy. A few rays of sunshine may be able to break through later in the day. Highs will only reach into the low 60s.

A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Thursday along with some afternoon showers. Temperatures will be ten degrees below average with highs just managaning to break 60 degrees in most spots. It will be another cool day Friday with highs only reaching into the 50s. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen throughout the day.

Any rain looks to clear out just in time for the weekend although it’ll be slightly cooler than normal. There will be sunshine with a few clouds Saturday. Highs will only reach into the upper 50s. A few more clouds will be seen Sunday with sunshine mixing in. Highs will break 60 degrees in most spots.