Overnight forecast Sunday, September 22, 2019

The overnight hours will be a little warmer so you may want to have the fan going to feel comfortable while sleeping. Lows will dip into the low 60s for the night. A few clouds may be seen at times otherwise; it will be mainly clear.

Conditions will change up for the start of the work week. The region will see a variably cloudy sky Monday and scattered showers will gradually move in. A rumble of thunder might also be heard. With the cloudy and rainy conditions, the warmth the region experienced during the weekend will cool down a bit. Highs will hang around the mid 70s and lows will sit around the mid 50s which is a few degrees above average.

Some showers from Monday may carry over into Tuesday morning before clearing out. Any clouds seen in the morning will give way to more sunshine as the day goes on. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week but expected temperatures will be around average for this time of year. Highs will just reach into the 70s during the day and lows will dip into the 40s and 50s.

Highs will continue to sit around the mid 70s through the middle of the week. Meanwhile lows will dip into the low to mid 50s. Conditions will clear out and dry up for the second half of the week. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Wednesday. A few more clouds will be seen Thursday but the region will still get to enjoy the sunshine. The sun will hang around for Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures look to warm up a few degrees for the weekend. Highs will reach into the upper 70s and sunshine will be seen along with a few clouds at times. Overnight temperatures may be a little warmer in some spots which would warrant a fan running to sleep comfortably.