Overnight forecast Sunday, September 15, 2019

A few patchy clouds will pass through overnight with a little more cloud cover in areas further north. It will be mainly dry tonight however, a stray shower may popup in northern areas during the predawn hours.

Monday will be another warm day with highs expected to reach into the 80s in some spots. A mix of sun and clouds will be seen with a few more clouds in areas further north. Scattered showers will also move in from the north during the morning hours. Southern regions will see a stray shower during the evening. Conditions will dry out overnight with a few clouds hanging around. Lows will dip into the 60s.

Nice conditions will set in for the rest of next week and temperatures will be at or just a few degrees warmer than average. Periods of clouds will work through the region Tuesday otherwise; there will be a good amount of sunshine. Highs will reach into the 70s and it will be cool overnight with lows hanging around 50 degrees.

The region will remain in a dry spell through the second half of the week. Highs will sit around the mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday and lows will once again dip into the low 50s overnight. Some spots will even lower into the 40s. If you love the sunshine, then you will enjoy a mostly sunny sky during these days. The sun will continue to shine down of the region Friday with temperatures a degree or two warmer than previous days.

Temperatures will follow a slight warming trend into the weekend. Highs will hit the upper 70s and even break 80 degrees. Nighttime temperatures will be a little warmer with lows around 60 degrees. Saturday and Sunday look to remain dry with a mix of clouds and sun therefore, it'll be a great time to head outdoors to enjoy the weather and outdoor activities.