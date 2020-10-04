Overnight forecast Sunday, October 4, 2020

Conditions varied depending on where you were today. Sunshine managed to break through the clouds in some areas making it warmer. Other spots saw more cloud cover and even a shower at times. Temperatures broke into the 50s and a handful of spots reached into the 60s. Overall, it was a fair end to the weekend.

Clouds will continue to build across Central Pennsylvania tonight. There will also be better chances for rain. Scattered showers are expected to be more widespread around midnight and will continue into the new week. Temperatures will be seasonable with lows in the 40s.

Monday will start off with some lingering showers before they taper off. The cloudy morning hours will then give way to sunshine by the afternoon and evening hours. High pressure will build in providing more clearing. Therefore, the overnight hours will be mostly clear with lows around the 40 degree mark.

Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a few clouds at times. It’ll also be warmer with highs reaching into the mid 60s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday and a moisture starved cold front will sweep through. Therefore, there will also be a slight chance for a stray shower further north. Highs will just fall short of 70 degrees for the day.

Behind the front, Thursday will be cooler with highs just falling short of 60 degrees. A sprinkle may still be possible to the north otherwise, there will be periods of clouds and sun. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week.

Friday will be a nice end to the week with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will just manage to break into the 60s. Clouds and sun will be seen Saturday with highs reaching into the mid 60s. Periods of clouds and sun will continue to cycle through the region Sunday. It’ll be even warmer with highs in the upper 60s.