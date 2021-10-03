Overnight forecast Sunday, October 3, 2021

Between yesterday and today, there was quite a difference in weather conditions. Cloud cover continued to thicken from last night. Therefore, by the afternoon hours there was widespread cloud cover and even some showers moving through. However, before the clouds took over temperatures managed to reach into the 70s across the region.

It will remain cloudy during the overnight hours. Some spots will also see more showers than others. You’ll notice that it won’t be as cool as previous nights. Low will only dip into the upper 50s and low 60s. After the region enjoyed a number of sunny days last week, an unsettled pattern will be in place for the new week.

It will be hard to get out of bed Monday with a cloudy sky and scattered showers moving through. Highs will sit in the upper 60s and low 70s for the day. Not much will change for Tuesday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and some patchy drizzle or a shower. Then, we rinse and repeat Wednesday with a mix of clouds and the chance for a shower.

Unfortunately, not much will change for the second half of the week. It will be hard to shake a mainly cloudy sky Thursday and Friday. Also, the chance for a shower still cannot be ruled out. Highs will be seasonable and they continue to sit in the 60s. Some light will be seen at the end of the tunnel as conditions look to finally clear up some by the weekend.

While clouds and a shower or two look to linger into Saturday, some clearing will gradually take place. By Sunday, conditions look to be dry with a little more sunshine. Highs will reach into the low 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.