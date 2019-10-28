Overnight forecast Sunday, October 27, 2019

Things will continue to dry out overnight, but a few clouds will hang around in some areas. It will be seasonable with lows dipping into the 40s.

High pressure builds back in on Monday which will help bring some sunshine back to the area. It will be partly to mostly sunny Monday with continued mild temperatures. Highs will hang around the mid-60s. A little more cloud cover will be seen Tuesday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will once again reach into the 60s. Also, a stray shower may popup in some northwestern areas.

Wednesday will see a mainly cloudy sky and it will be slightly cooler. The region can also expect to see some scattered showers trying to push in during the evening. High temperatures will follow a gradual decline through the rest of the week. It will remain cloudy Thursday with showers moving through. Highs will only reach into the 50s. Therefore, it’s looking wet and cool for trick-or-treaters.

Showers will carry over into Friday morning. Even though the day will start off cloudy with rain, some clearing is expected by the evening hours. It will also be the coolest day of the week. Highs will only reach into the 40s which is closer to the average low for this time of year. Meanwhile, lows will hang around 30 degrees with several spots dipping into the 20s.

Sunshine hangs around into next weekend along with cooler than average temperatures. Highs will only reach into the mid-40s for both Saturday and Sunday. A mix of sun and cloud swill be seen Saturday. Then Sunday looks to be mainly sunny.