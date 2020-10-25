Overnight forecast Sunday, October 25, 2020

The end of the weekend was even cooler with below average temperatures. Much of Central Pennsylvania struggled to break out of the 40s for the day. There was a mix of clouds and some sun to the north as cloud cover gradually thickened from the south. Showers also slowly progress from the south to the north throughout the day.

Cloud cover will thicken this evening and drizzle and scattered showers will become more widespread tonight. That will create some nice ambient sound for sleeping tonight. Temperatures will be seasonable tonight with lows sitting around 40 degrees.

As the next system rolls through, the start of the week will yet again be a dreary one. It will be cloudy Monday with scattered showers. On the bright side, it will be slightly warmer with highs breaking 60 degrees. Some drizzle or sprinkles will continue overnight and there will still be a chance for a shower Tuesday. Otherwise, the region can expect to see a mainly cloudy sky for most of the day. Highs will just reach into the 50s.

We won’t be out of the clear just yet. There will be a mix of clouds with some sun Wednesday. A stray shower may popup in some spots otherwise it will hold off until the late overnight hours. Highs will reach into the mid 50s. Unfortunately, temperatures will continue to drop off as cooler air continues to push in.

More rain looks to push its way into the region Thursday. That means it will yet again be a cloudy day with light to moderate rain. Highs will reach into the low 50s. The week will come to a close with some lingering morning showers. It will be even cooler with highs just managing to break 50 degrees. Although it will be a cloudy and rainy start to the day, there will be some graduall clearing.

Central Pennsylvania will finally get a break from the rain by the weekend. It will be nice to see the sun shining down on the region Saturday. Highs will reach into the low 50s. Similar conditions will be seen Sunday. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low 50s.