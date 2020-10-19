Overnight forecast Sunday, October 18, 2020

A mix of clouds will continue to move in overnight making it mostly cloudy for most of the region. There will still be a chance for a shower or two in areas to the northwest. Otherwise, rain will hold off for most of the region until Monday. Temperatures will be fairly seasonable with lows in the 40s.

Cloud cover will thicken Monday and another rainy day will kick off a new week. Highs will sit in the upper 50s for the day and there will be periods of light rain moving through. Rain will continue for the overnight hours and carry over into Tuesday. Showers will stick around for the morning hours before tapering off. Then, some peeks of sunshine may be seen later in the day. Highs will be in the low 60s.

A warming trend will be established through the middle of the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s Wednesday and there will be a mix of clouds with some sun. However, a shower cannot be ruled out in some spots. Thursday will be the nicest and warmest day of the week with highs looking to break 70 degrees. There will also be a mix of clouds and sun.

Temperatures will gradually cool down through the end of the week. There will be periods of clouds and sun Friday and there will be a chance for a sprinkle in spots. Highs will reach into the upper 60s. The weekend will keep in theme with a shower here and there.

There will be sunshine Saturday before clouds start to mix in. A couple of showers alos look to trickle in during the second half of the day. Highs will just break 60 degrees. A sprinkle may linger early Sunday morning. Otherwise, the weekend will come to an end with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 50s.