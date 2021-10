JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)-- One person was sent to the hospital after hitting a tree head-on in Jefferson County, police say.

On Oct. 13, state police responded to Clay Plant Road at 6:12 p.m. for a report of a crash. Elaine Stotler, 70, of Brockway was driving in Snyder Township when her 2014 Jeep Compass crossed into the other lane before going off-road up a small embankment and hit a tree head-on before coming to a stop.