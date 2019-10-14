Overnight forecast Sunday, October 13, 2019

The partly cloudy sky seen this evening will give way to a mostly clear sky for the overnight hours. It won’t be as cold as last night, but it will be seasonably cool. Lows will dip into the 40s tonight.

Conditions will remain quiet and calm for the start of the work week. A mostly sunny sky will be seen Monday with highs hanging around the mid 60s. Lows will be at or just below 40 degrees. Sunshine will carry over into Tuesday with just a few clouds passing through at times. Highs will sit around the mid 60s and it will be a slightly warmer night. Lows will dip into the mid 40s.

The region will see its next chance for rain Wednesday as the next disturbance moves through. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Temperatures will be close to average with highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Conditions will change considerably for the second half of the week. Expected temperatures for Thursday will be ten degrees cooler than Wednesday.

Highs will struggle to break 50 degrees Thursday and breezy conditions will make it feel even cooler. A mix of clouds will be seen throughout the day and a stray shower may popup in spots. Not only will the daytime hours be cool, but also the nighttime hours. Lows will drop into the 30s.

It will be dry Friday under a mostly sunny sky, but temperatures will not be much warmer. Highs are expected to reach into the mid 50s. It will be seasonal overnight with lows dipping into the 40s. The dry conditions and sunshine stick around for the weekend. Fortunately, temperatures will return to average with highs reaching into the low 60s Saturday. It will be a degree or two warmer Sunday with a little more cloud cover.