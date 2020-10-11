Overnight forecast Sunday, October 11, 2020

While Saturday was a nice day, conditions switched up for the end of the weekend. The start of the day was cloudy but showers held off. Therefore, there was just enough time for errands or activities early in the day. However, by the afternoon hours showers start trickling in from the south. Temperatures were close to seasonal with highs reaching into the 60s.

Showers will turn into steadier rain, especially to the south, during the evening hours. Overnight, rain will be widespread across Central Pennsylvania and there will also be periods of moderate to heavy rain. Temperatures will be warmer than normal with lows in the mid 50s.

As the remnants of Delta move through, showers can be expected for the start of the week. It will be another cloudy day Monday with light to moderate rain. As the day progresses, rain will taper to showers and eventually drizzle. Highs will just manage to reach 60 degrees but temperatures will mainly sit in the 50s.

The region will not be in the clear just yet. Tuesday will be variably cloudy and there will still be a chance for a shower. Highs once again break into the 60s. Later in the day, there will be more glimpses of the sun. Dry conditions are expected Wednesday with sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be another mainly dry day with clouds and sun and highs in the upper 60s. Some places will even break into the 70s. However, later in the day showers will build into the region. Temperatures will begin to take a nose dive through the end of the week and there will be a couple of showers in spots Friday. High will only break into the upper 50s for the day.

A mixture of clouds and sun will be seen for both Saturday and Sunday. However, it’ll be chilly! Highs will only reach in the low 50s and lows will dip into the 30s.