DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)-- State Police in DuBois are warning the public of a potential reoccurring scam of a person saying that they are a member of Pennsylvania State Police.

An incident where the scammer convinced a victim to pay $45,000 for bail on an arrest warrant occurred on Oct. 9. The victim however stated that they did not have enough money to pay the bail. The scammer then told the victim that $4,500 would work also.