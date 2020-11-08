Overnight forecast Sunday, November 8, 2020

We pushed the repeat button for today. Temperatures once again were warmer than normal and broke records in some spots. Highs reached into the warm 70s making it a great Sunday to enjoy the outdoors. Especially since it was another day filled with sunshine.

Temperatures will only dip into the 40s, making it another warmer than normal night. Besides some patchy fog it will be mostly clear across Central Pennsylvania tonight. Overall, it will be a calm and quiet end to the weekend.

The region will manage to squeeze out another warm and sunny day to kick off the week. It might be a day to call off work and enjoy the fresh air! Highs will break into the 70s for the third day in a row with sunshine, and a few clouds. Tuesday will be another nice day before there’s a slight pattern chance.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday and temperatures will just fall short of 70 degrees. Highs across much of Central Pennsylvania will sit in the 60s for the day. Some showers may try to push in as soon as the late overnight hours. However, much of the rain will be seen Wednesday.

It will be cloudy for the middle of the week and rain returns to the region. There will be scattered showers passing through, some heavy at times, and highs will sit in the low 60s. A couple of showers will linger into Thursday morning otherwise, it will be mainly cloudy. Highs once again will break 60 degrees.

Sadly, the region will not be done with the rain just yet. However, rain is welcomed during drought conditions. Friday will remain mainly cloudy with showers or drizzle in spots. It will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 50s.

Highs will remain in the 50s during the weekend. Saturday will start out with sunshine before clouds mix in and showers approach the region overnight. Then Sunday will be a cloud day with scattered showers passing through.