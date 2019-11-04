Overnight forecast Sunday, November 3, 2019

Most of the region will see a clear sky to start of the night then a few patchy clouds will build in to spots during the overnight hours. It’ll be another cold night with lows dipping into the 20s.



Once the brief disturbance from this weekend passes through, conditions will be quiet once again. High pressure will continue to slide eastward therefore, it will be mostly to partly sunny Monday. A southerly wind will help slightly warmup temperatures with highs expected to reach 50 degrees. Overnight temperatures will be closer to average with lows dropping into the 30s. A mixture of clouds and sun will be seen Tuesday. A stray shower may also be seen in spots. Temperatures will be close to average for this time of year with highs around the 50s and lows in the mid 30s.



Sunshine will stick around Wednesday before clouds gradually increase later in the day. Highs will once again reach into the 50s and lows will dip into the 30s. While most of the day will be dry, the next chance for a shower or flurry will be seen for the overnight hours. The region will get a taste of winter by the end of the week with colder temperatures and flurries moving in.



It will remain cloudy Thursday with a mix of showers and flurries expected to move through. It will be slightly cooler with highs reaching into the 40s. It will be cold overnight as well with lows dipping into the 20s. By Friday, temperatures will be more than 20 degrees below average. Highs will only reach into the 30s for the day. Lows will dip into the 20s overnight with some spots dipping into the teens. A mix of clouds and sun along with some flurries will be seen for the day.



Temperatures will be slightly warmer with the weekend but still well below average. Highs will reach into the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds will be seen for both Saturday and Sunday.

