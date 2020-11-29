Overnight Forecast Sunday, November 29, 2020

There was plenty of sunshine today, making it another great day to head outdoors. While most of the day was sunny, clouds started to mix in this afternoon ahead of the next system. It was also fairly mild for this time of year with highs breaking into the low 50s.

Cloud cover will thicken throughout the overnight hours. As the next system approaches, showers will develop from the south and progress northward into a steadier rain. Lows will dip into the upper 30s.

After a quiet weekend, the weather will turn active for the new week. It will be hard to get out of bed to get the day started as moderate to heavy rain moves through. You’ll want to make sure to pull the rain gear with the region getting a good soaking. About one inch of rain will be seen in most sports.Highs will only reach into the upper 40s for the day.

By the afternoon and evening hours there may be some dry periods before flurries mix with rain showers overnight. Low will sit around the freezing mark. Conditions will turn cool progressing through the rest of the week.

Highs will only reach into the upper 30s Tuesday. A mix of rain and snow will gradually transition to snow showers and it will be windy. The overnight hours will be quite chilly with lows in the mid 20s. It will stay cool and windy Wednesday with highs around the mid 30s. Some lingering snow showers will continue to blow through the region. With lows dipping into the 20s it will be another cold night across Central Pennsylvania.

The region will cycle through periods of clouds and sun Thursday with highs reaching into the low 40s. A sprinkle or flurry may also be seen. Temperatures will stay a few degrees below average through the end of the week. Highs will range from the upper 30s to low 40s Friday through Sunday. It will also be mostly cloudy with the chance for a rain or snow shower.