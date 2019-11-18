Overnight forecast Sunday, November 17, 2019

Cloud cover will begin to increase this evening leading to a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will still be slightly below average today with lows dipping into the 20s.

Conditions will change moving into next week. While temperatures will be slightly warmer they will still be below average with highs in the 40s. A little more cloud cover will also be seen with a mostly cloudy sky Monday. There is also a very small chance that drizzle or a stray flurry may been seen in spots. A few fast moving disturbances will continue to push a very light mix of drizzle and flurries into Central Pennsylvania for the middle of the week.

It will be cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs remaining in the 40s. A light mix of rain and snow is possible both days. Sunshine will be seen briefly Thursday before cloud cover rolls back in as the next developing system approaches. Showers will begin to move in for the evening hours and temperatures will steadily fall Thursday night through Friday. Showers will carry over into Friday and mix with some snow later in the day.

Some rain and snow showers will linger into Saturday before finally moving out of the region. Otherwise, a mix of clouds and sun will be seen with highs in the 40s. Sunday will almost be a repeat of Saturday. Highs will reach into the 40s under a mix of sun and clouds.

