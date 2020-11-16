Overnight forecast Sunday, November 15, 2020

Today was one to spend indoors. Scattered showers gradually moved in late this morning and around noon. Wind speeds also picked up during that time period. By the afternoon hours, some severe thunderstorm warnings were issued due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Temperatures reached into the 50s before gusty showers blew through.

Showers will gradually taper this evening although there may be a stray shower in spots tonight. Some flurries will also try to mix in alonger higher peaks. Wind gusts will not be as strong tonight but it will still be windy. It will also be cooler tonight with lows dipping into the 30s.

Unfortunately, some clouds will stick around for the start of the week and it will be cooler than average. There will be a mix of clouds to start off Monday. There may also be a sprinkle or flurry along higher peaks. Otherwise, clouds will give way to sunshine. Highs will only reach into the mid 40s. Tuesday will be even colder with some snow thrown in the mix.

Highs will just manage to reach into the low 40s in most spots Tuesday and it will be variably cloudy. There will be scattered snow showers, with rain occasionally mixing in, especially west of I-99 and north of I-80. Gusty winds will not only make it feel colder but could create hazardous driving conditions with passing snow showers. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s making it a cold night.

Wednesday will be similar with some snow and below average temperatures. Highs will only just manage to crack 40 degrees with a chilly breeze. There will be some lingering flurries to start off the day otherwise, there will be clouds and sun. Fortunately, temperatures will get back to normal through the end of the week.

Highs will break 50 degrees in most spots Thursday and sunshine will mix with clouds. Highs will reach into the mid 50s Friday and there will be clouds along with some sun. Temperatures will continue to reach into the 50s into the weekend. There will also be periods of clouds and sun.