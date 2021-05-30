Overnight forecast Sunday, May 30, 2021

Any lingering showers or drizzle will finally come to an end during the overnight hours. That will finally allow the region to start to dry out. Clouds will also break and decrease. Lows will dip into the low 40s.

Fortunately, the entire holiday will not be a washout. Sunshine will return for Memorial Day. Temperatures will also rebound with highs reaching into the upper 60s and low 70s. Therefore, conditions will be ideal for any services held along with any cookouts. Beyond that, temperatures will continue along a slow warming trend.

There will be times of clouds and sun Tuesday with high in the mid 70s. Cloud cover will thicken Wednesday as showers develop across the region. Highs will once again reach into the mid 70s. There will be scattered showers Thursday which will be accompanied by highs in the upper 70s. Those scattered showers will pop up once again to finish out the week.

A mix of clouds and sunshine will be seen for both Saturday and Sunday. It will also be warmer than average for both days with highs in the low 80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm may pop up for Saturday. There will also be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorms Sunday.