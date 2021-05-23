Overnight forecast Sunday, May 23, 2021

Sunday was another warm day with highs reaching into the 80s. Clouds mixed in and winds picked up during the afternoon hours as showers and some thunderstorms started to pop up.

Even though it was another warm day it was still dry enough for outdoor early summertime activities.

A couple of thundershowers will stick around overnight otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. Lows will sit in the low 60s then showers will develop for the predawn hours of Monday.

Monday will be noticeable cooler with highs reaching into the 60s for the day. There will also be more cloud cover to kickoff the week as showers and thunderstorms make their way through the region. Those more seasonable temperatures won’t last long as highs bounce back up into the 80s Tuesday under a mix of clouds and some sun. A thunderstorm will also be possible during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be similar with some evening showers or thunderstorms under a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will reach into the mid 80s. Clouds and sun will be seen Thursday with highs once again breaking into the 80s during the afternoon hours. Conditions turn unsettled through the end of the week.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 70s. Those showers will stick around for the first half of Saturday then some clearing will be seen later. Highs will be in the 60s or just break 70 degrees in some spots. Clouds and sun will wrap up the weekend Sunday with ighs in the 70s.