Overnight forecast Sunday, May 2, 2021

Cloud cover will continue to stream in during the overnight hours. Therefore, a partly cloudy sky will become mostly cloudy. It will also be mild with lows only in the 50s. The night will be mainly dry however, the next round of rain will be approaching the region for the new week.

The first half of the week will be unsettled with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers. Thunderstorms will also be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be at or just below 70 degrees. There will once again be a chance for a shower Tuesday. However, there will be greater chances for thunderstorms during the evening hours. Highs will reach into the 70s.

Some thundershowers will linger Wednesday, mainly for the first half of the day. Then some peeks of sunshine will be seen later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s. There will be a brief reprieve Thursday. There will be sunshine with some clouds. Temperatures will reach into the low 60s. Sadly, the week will come to a close with some cool showers.

Temperatures will sit in the 60s for the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun. Some showers also look to build in for the second half of the weekend.