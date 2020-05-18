Overnight forecast Sunday, May 17, 2020

As the region heads into an unsettled pattern, conditions changed for the end of the weekend. More clouds rolled into today along with some showers. Temperatures ranged from the 50s to 70s today. Areas under thick cloud cover with rain stayed cooler today.

As rain moves out, some spots may still see a shower this evening. Some drizzle or a stray shower may linger tonight otherwise, most spots will be dry. It will be mostly cloudy with lows hanging around 50 degrees.

Central Pennsylvania will be sandwiched between two systems this week. Therefore, the region will hold onto the chance for a shower each day during this time period. It will continue to be cloudy Monday and a shower will be seen in some spots. Temperatures will be right around average with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will dip leading into the middle of the week which will be a few degrees below average for this time of year. Highs will only reach 60 degrees Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Once again, there will be a chance for a shower Wednesday and highs will hang around 60 degrees.

Temperatures will warm through the end of the week and there will be a greater chance to see more rain. Highs will reach into the mid 60s Thursday and there will be scattered showers moving through. The region will berak 70 degrees Friday but some more showers will be possible.

The region may begin to see some clearing by the weekend. A shower looks to linger into Saturday before moisture looks to dry out. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday, some more sunshine is expected along with drier conditions.