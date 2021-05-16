Overnight forecast Sunday, May 16, 2021

Any lingering showers will come to an end as the sun sets. Cloud cover will also break up during the overnight hours leading to a partly cloudy sky. However, clouds will build back in by the time Monday rolls around. Lows will be reasonable as they lower into the 40s.

Unfortunately, it will be a grey start to the week. Monday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a shower passing through during the afternoon. Highs will break 70 degrees in spots. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the low 70s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with times of clouds and sun cycling through. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for the day. As temperatures warm through the end of the week, there will also be some better chances for rain across the region.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday and highs will be in the upper 70s and 80s in some spots. There will also be a chance for some showers later in the day. The week will come to an end with a mainly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

It will continue to feel summerlike over the weekend with highs in the low 80s. There will be more clouds on Saturday before sunshine returns for the afternoon. There will also be a chance for a shower. Sunday will be nice with a mix of clouds and sun.