Overnight forecast Sunday, May 10, 2020

Cloud cover will thicken tonight and rain will arrive. Showers will continue through the overnight hours and into the new week. After a few unseasonably cold nights temperatures will get back to normal. It will be close to seasonal with lows in the 40s.

The system moving through will continue to bring wet conditions to the region for the start of the week. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Higher terrain will see it’s next chance for some flurries. Highs will reach into the 40s for the day. By the middle of the week favorable conditions return as a pattern change occurs.

A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Tuesday. However, it will still be slightly cool for this time of year with highs only reaching into the 50s. Similar conditions will be seen Wednesday however, temperatures will break into the 60s. Through the end of the week temperatures will warm up nicely but wet conditions will move back in.

Rain will return to the region for the end of the week. Cloud cover will thicken Thursday and showers will develop for the afternoon and evening hours. It will also be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. After cool conditions the region will finally experience above average temperatures.

Temperatures look to break into the 70s Friday and scattered showers will be moving through. Highs will break into the upper 70s Saturday however, showers will continue to be seen. Unfortunately, rainy conditions will persist through the end of the weekend. However, temperatures will once again reach into the 70s.