Overnight forecast Sunday, March 7, 2021

Conditions will remain quiet and fairly seasonable overnight. Similar to last night, Central Pennsylvania will see a mostly clear sky tonight. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than last night. Lows will hang around the 20 degree mark.

Fair weather will continue throughout the new week. In addition, if you’ve been looking forward to more spring weather then you’ll enjoy a nice treat. A good deal of sunshine will be seen Monday and it will be even warmer than Sunday. Highs will break 50 degrees in most spots. If that isn’t warm enough, wait until later in the week.

The sun will continue to shine across Central Pennsylvania Tuesdaywith a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be more than 10 degrees above average and highs will reach into the upper 50s. It will certainly be a great day to be outside and feel that sunshine on your skin. Midweek, temperatures will be pushing twenty degrees above average but some rain will be on the way.

Wednesday will still be another dry day under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Temperatures will even reach into the 60s! However, a shift in weather will begin Thursday so make sure to enjoy the sun and warmth while it lasts.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday and highs will once again reach into the 60s. Then some showers will develop from the northwest late overnight. The bulk of the rain will be seen Friday as a few showers pass through. On the bright side, it will still be relatively mild with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will gradually return to average through the end of the week. Highs will sit around 50 degrees Saturday and there will still be a chance for some showers. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. It will also remain cloudy Sunday with highs in the 40s. A rain or snow shower may also brush through.