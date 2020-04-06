Overnight forecast Sunday, April 5, 2020

As a cold front clears the state some drizzle or a light shower will be possible this evening. Otherwise, it will be variably cloudy tonight and conditions clear out for the start of the week. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 40s.

It will be a beautiful start to the week as conditions dry out and temperatures warm up. Plenty of sunshine will be seen Monday and temperatures will be ten degrees above average. Highs will reach into the mid 60s for the day. Take some time to enjoy the sunshine because it won’t be around for very long. Dry conditions will come to an end as it will be unsettled during the rest of the week.

It will continue to be mild Tuesday with highs in the 60s. However, scattered showers will move in during the afternoon. A rumble of thunder might also be heard. Showers will last into Wednesday and there will still be a chance for some thunderstorms. However, there will be some clearing before the day comes to an end.

Thursday will be a transition day as a front sweeps through. It will be variably cloudy and a shower may still popup in spots before all moisture moves out. It will be the last day most spots will see temperatures in the 60s before temperatures cool down a bit.

Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Friday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. A mix of clouds and sun will continue to be seen at the start of the weekend. The next chance for showers will be seen Sunday.