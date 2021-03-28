Overnight forecast Sunday, March 28, 2021

It’s been a rainy Sunday which made it a good day to catch up on indoor chores. Or even make it a lazy Sunday. It was cloudy as showers moved through. As a cold front swept through, the region experienced gustier showers during the afternoon. Highs reached into the upper 50s and low 60s.

It will continue to be windy tonight with gusty winds at times. It will also be variably cloudy with a stray shower in spots. Some flurries will also be seen late, especially to the northwest and in the Laurel Highlands. It will be a seasonably cool night with lows dipping to the freezing mark.

After experiencing mild temperatures, Monday will be noticeably cooler. However, the day’s temperatures will be right around average. Highs will reach into the upper 40s and low 50s. There will also be a partly to mostly sunny sky. Monday night will be the coldest one the region has felt in awhile. But it will be a seasonably cool one with lows around the freezing mark.

There will be a brief midweek warm up before things cool down for the second half. There will be sunshine with a few clouds at times Tuesday. Highs will break 60 degrees in most spots. Clouds return Wednesday and there will be showers moving through. Highs will reach into the low 60s. Some flurries will also be in the mix late.

If you thought the region was done with that ‘s’ word, then you thought wrong. Temperatures will be below average for the second half of the week. Highs will only reach into the upper 30s Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with some stray flurries blowing through. The week will then come to an end with clouds and sun Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Temperatures will rebound through the weekend. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the low 50s Saturday. There will be a mostly to partly sunny sky for the day. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the low 60s and clouds mixed with sunshine.