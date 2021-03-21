Overnight forecast Sunday, March 21, 2021

Calm conditions will continue into the overnight hours. It will be another clear and quiet night across Central PA. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than average. Lows will dip into the low 30s.

Monday will be the last full day of sunshine. So, if you haven’t got the chance to get outside and enjoy the fresh air and warmer temperatures then this is your last chance! It will be a mostly sunny start to the week. Temperatures more than 10 degrees above average with highs breaking 60s in most spots.

Cloud cover will gradually increase Tuesday therefore, the region will say goodbye to the bountiful sunshine. However, it will be another mild day with highs breaking into the low 60s. Overnight, some drizzle could be seen in some areas to the west. There will be a mix of clouds and a few peeks of sun Wednesday. Some drizzle, or light showers will also remain in the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

A sprinkle may linger early Thursday morning otherwise, there will be a bit of a lull during the day. Then a second round of showers will develop later in the day. It will be even milder with highs reaching into the upper 60s. Showers will then turn into a steadier rain overnight. Showers will carry over into the morning hours of Friday then gradually taper off as the day progresses. Clouds will break some and highs will reach the upper 60s.

After a few run-ins with showers during the week, the sun will return for the weekend. Saturday will be a mostly sunny and mild day. Temperatures will be more than 10 degrees above average with highs in the low 60s. A few more clouds will be in the mix Sunday and highs will sit around 60 degrees. Also, a shower cannot be completely ruled out.