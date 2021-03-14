Overnight forecast Sunday, March 14 2021

Today was basically a repeat of Saturday except windier! It was another mostly sunny day which was perfect for church goers, running errands or some spring cleaning. Highs reached into the 40s and low 50s for the day. Wind gusts were as high as 40 mph but the afternoon hours. That combined with low relative humidity and dry conditions elevated fire risks in southeastern counties.

Conditions will continue to be fairly uneventful during the overnight hours. Besides some stray high clouds, there will be a clear sky. That will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s and teens in some spots. It will also still be windy therefore, it will feel even cooler.

Monday may feel cooler after consecutive warm days however, temperatures will hit the average mark for this time of year. Highs will break into the mid 40s as sunshine mixes with clouds. Clouds will build overnight and there will be a chance for a very light winter mix.

That mix will linger for the morning hours on Tuesday. By the afternoon hours, precipitation will mainly be in the form of some rain showers. Highs will reach into the 40s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and it will be warmer than the start of the week. Highs will break into the low to mid 50s. Then, showers will develop late overnight.

Thursday will be the next rainy day across the region. It will be rather grey with a cloudy sky and showers or periods of steadier rain. Temperatures will be at or just below 50 degrees. A stray sprinkle or flurry may be seen Friday otherwise it will be a mostly cloudy start. Then, cloud cover will give way to some sunshine later in the day. Highs will manage to reach into the 40s by the afternoon.

Sunshine will return just in time for the weekend. There will be a mix of clouds and sun Saturday and highs will reach into the upper 40s. The region will once again see sunshine Sunday with a few clouds at times. It will be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s.