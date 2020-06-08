Overnight forecast Sunday, June 7, 2020

It’ll be another clear and cool night with lows in the 50s. It will be perfect sleeping weather so you will want to open up those windows and maybe even grab a blanket. Conditions will also be perfect to get some more great shots of the moon.

It’ll be another beautiful, comfortable and sunny day for the start of the week. Highs will once again rech into the 70s however, high temperatures will follow a warming trend through the rest of the week. Tuesday will be the last sunny day as high pressure moves out of the area. It will also be the beginning of a stretch of above average days. Highs will be in the 80s.

Wednesday will not only be the warmest day of the week but also humid and active. A sunny sky will be shadowed by clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be passing through. Highs will break into the upper 80s and it will be mild overnight with lows in the 60s.

Some unsettled weather cannot be completely ruled out for the second half of the week.

It won’t be as hot Thursday however, temperatures will still break 80 degrees. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen for the day and Friday as well. However, a popup shower or thunderstorm will also be possible Friday.

Temperatures will return to average for the weekend. Highs will be in the low 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will see more cloud cover with the chance for a few showers. Sunday will see more dry conditions along with more sunshine.