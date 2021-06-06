Overnight forecast Sunday, June 6, 2021

A couple of patchy clouds will build in overnight otherwise, it will remain dry. Late overnight, it will be mostly cloudy in some spots. It will be a warm night with lows in the 60s.

Monday will be another warm day with highs once again reaching into the 80s. The day will begin with sunshine before clouds mix in as showers and thunderstorms pop up during the afternoon. Conditions will continue to be unsettled through the rest of the week.

There will be a mix of clouds and some sun Tuesday. Highs will reach into the 80s and there will once again be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Similar conditions will repeat themselves for Wednesday. Highs will reach into the upper 80s under a mix of clouds and sun. A thundershower cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures will start to lower into the 70s through the end of the week. There will be a mix of clouds Thursday with continued chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will break 80 degrees in some spots. Friday will play out just like Thursday across Central PA. Highs will be in the 70s.

While a stray shower or storm might try to stick around for the weekend, conditions look to clear out. There will be a mix of clouds and sun for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be closer to average with highs in the low to mid 70s.