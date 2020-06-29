Overnight forecast Sunday, June 28, 2020

A stray thunderswhower will be possible early this evening otherwise conditions during the overnight hours will be dry. Temperatures will be a little closer to average tonight and it will be a little less humid. Lows will dip into the low 60s across the region tonight.

A mainly dry pattern will be established for the first half of the week. However, summertime weather means afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will continue to reach the low to mid 80s during this period. Monday will be mainly sunny with a few passing clouds.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with a mostly sunny sky. As the region moves into the second half of the week, some more unsettled activity can be expected. Clouds and sun will be seen Wednesday and a popup shower or thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon. Those conditions will repeat themselves moving into Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to sit at or just above averages through the end of the week. Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday and the week will come to an end under a mostly sunny sky. Once again a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible.

The Fourth of July weekend will see a mix of clouds and sun and the slight chance for a few showers and a few rumbles of thunder during the afternoon. There will be a mix of clouds Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.