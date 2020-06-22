Overnight forecast Sunday, June 21, 2020

Any lingering showers or thunderstorms will gradually diminish this evening. Therefore, the rest of the might will be partly cloudy and dry. It’ll be a mild night with lows only in the 60s so you may want to turn on the air conditioner to achieve comfortable sleeping conditions. Some areas of fog will also develop overnight.

Central Pennsylvania will continue to cycle through typical summer days for the new week. Highs will once again reach into the mid to upper 80s Monday. A mix of sun and clouds will be seen and the afternoon heat will once again fuel some showers and thunderstorms. We’ll push the repeat button for Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms and highs in the 80s.

Conditions will switch to more fair weather during the second half of the week. There will be times of sun and clouds Wednesday and highs will reach into the 80s. While the region will experience mainly dry conditions, there is still a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Slightly more comfortable and less humid air will move in Thursday behind a passing cold front. There will be plenty of sunshine and highs will reach into the upper 70s or break 80 degrees. Temperatures will once again reach into the low 80s Friday under a mainly sunny sky. However, there will be a slight chance for a stray shower or storm.

Conditions become hot and humid for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen for Saturday and Sunday. Once again, the afternoon heat and humidity will help fuel some showers and thunderstorms.