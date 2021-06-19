Overnight forecast Sunday, June 19, 2021

Those showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours then gradually come to an end overnight. However, not much relief will be felt as lows will only dip into the 60s and it will still feel humid.

By the time Father’s Day rolls around, conditions look to be somewhat drier but still warm and humid. Highs will reach into the low to mid 80s under a mix of clouds and sun. While it looks to be mainly dry, a stray thundershower cannot be ruled out.

Monday will become variably cloudy as more scattered thunderstorms look to sweep through. Humid conditions will remain in the region as highs break into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. Tuesday will also hold the chance for some showers and a thunderstorm but conditions will start to feel a little better. Highs will be in the upper 70s and dewpoints will start to decrease.

The middle of the week will be pleasant. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and no humidity. By Thursday, temperatures will break 80 degrees in a handful of areas with sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures look to break 80 degrees once again Friday under a mix of clouds and sun.