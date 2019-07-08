Overnight forecast Sunday, July 7, 2019

The region will begin to notice some changes over the next few days. Any lingering activity, in the form of showers and thunderstorms, will wrap up and dry weather will take its place. Showers, with an embedded thunderstorm, will be moving through tonight and linger into the first half of Monday. Patchy fog will also be something to look out for. Between tonight and Monday night, drier, cooler air will slowly filter in from north to south. Lows will dip into the low to mid 60s and it will begin to feel less humid.

It will be mostly cloudy Monday and an isolated shower, maybe a thunderstorm, will linger for the first half of the day. High pressure building into the region will not only help dry things out but, also usher in a more comfortable airmass on a northwesterly wind. Depending on how much cloud cover or showers pass through any given area, temperatures will be at or below 80 degrees. Monday will be the coolest night of the week with lows expected to dip into the 50s in some spots.

The sunshine and dry weather will last through the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels will also remain in check before the next wave of activity looks to move in Thursday. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Thursday and it will feel a little more humid. The day will feature variably cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon hours. Some activity may try to linger Friday morning otherwise, it looks to be a dry end to the work week. Sunny skies also look to hang around into the weekend.

Dry weather looks to stick around for the weekend so it may be a good one to plan outdoor activities. Sunny skies with a few clouds will be seen for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s then things look to heat up next week.