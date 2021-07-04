Overnight forecast Sunday, July 4, 2021

Conditions for fireworks overnight could not be better. Any stray showers come to an end as the sun sets. Temperatures will dip into the 60s under a mainly clear sky. If you’ll be outside taking in the firework displays you may want to bring along a light sweater.

Classic summer weather will make its return for the new week. After a couple of pleasant days, the heat and humidity will ramp back up. There will be intervals of clouds and sun Monday. It will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s and humidity levels will also increase. Tuesday will be similar but a handful of areas will break 90 degrees. A stray shower or storm cannot be completely ruled out.

Some better chances for afternoon showers or thunderstorms will be seen Wednesday. Otherwise, sunshine will mix with clouds throughout the day. Highs will once again break 90 degrees in some spots. Temperatures will decrease some on Thursday with highs in the 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be working their way through for the day.

Temperatures will once again break into the 80s Friday. While there may be a lingering shower, the week will come to an end with a mix of clouds and some sun. Highs will sit around the mid 80s for the weekend. Clouds and sun will be seen for both Saturday and Sunday. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out for both days.