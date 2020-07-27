Overnight forecast Sunday, July 26, 2020

It will continue to be dry for the nighttime hours and the region can expect to see a mostly to partially clear sky. It will be a degree or two warmer tonight with lows in the 60s and a touch of humidity. If you’ve been staying cool with a fan overnight, tonight may be the tipping point to turn on the air conditioning.

The hot and humid conditions will carry over into the new week and it will once again turn unsettled. Highs will break into the 90s Monday and the majority of the day will be dry with a mostly sunny sky. However, there will be some showers and thunderstorms moving in from the northwest late overnight. It will also be warm and muggy overnight with lows in the 70s. Therefore, you will definitely want to have the air conditioner on to get comfy.

Those showers and thunderstorms look to carry over into Tuesday. Therefore, you will want to have that umbrella close by if you happen to get caught in something passing by. Fortunately, temperatures will fall short of 90 degrees for the day.The second half of the week looks to be nice and closer to average. Temperatures will follow a slight decreasing trend during this time period.

It will be mainly sunny Wednesday with an occasional cloud or two. Highs will sit around the mid 80s for the day and it will feel less humid. Thursday will see similar conditions with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures will reach the low 80s. It’ll be nice to feel temperatures that are closer to average with humidity levels getting back in check.

Through the end of the week temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen into the weekend. However, a little more cloud cover may build in as the next chance for rain tries to move into the region.