Overnight forecast Sunday, July 19, 2020

A stray thunderstorm will be possible this evening. Some could turn severe, especially in our northwestern counties. Stronger thunderstorms will be capable of producing gusty winds, hail, and localized flash flooding. The severe threat will diminish overnight however, a lingering thundershower will be possible. Sleeping conditions overnight will be especially uncomfortable with temperatures in the low 70s. It’ll certainly be a night to have the air conditioning blasting nice, cool air.

The heat will not let up for the new week. The hot and humid pattern will stick around Monday with highs in the low 90s. Dewpoints will be around 60 to 70 degrees therefore, that added humidity will continue to push our heat index into the upper 90s. Conditions will gradually become more active heading into the middle of the week.

Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Tuesday and highs will once again reach into the 90s. There will also be a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm especially for south central areas. The heatwave will finally come to an end however, temperatures will continue to be above average.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pass through Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. This activity looks to carry over into Thursday. Therefore you won’t want to put away the rain gear just yet.

Conditions look to dry out through the end of the week. Temperatures will continue to reach into the upper 80s. A mix of clouds and sun will also be seen Friday through Sunday.