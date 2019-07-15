Overnight forecast Sunday, July 14, 2019

Things will begin to shift moving into next week. Skies will remain mostly sunny Monday, but it will be warmer. Temperatures will reach into the 80s and humid conditions will return to the region. Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday and some activity may pop up in spots. Therefore, the region will be on the lookout for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Humidity levels will begin to rise Tuesday and will be accompanied by temperatures in the upper 80s.

Things may be more active during the second half of the week. Skies will be variably cloudy Wednesday, and the heat and humidity continue to have a firm grasp on the region. Showers and thunderstorms will also be possible. Similar conditions will carry over into Thursday which means the air conditioners will be getting a workout. Any lingering showers or thunderstorms look to taper off as the day progresses.

Clouds and sunshine will be seen Friday and highs look to break 90 degrees. Also, a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. The region will once again see a mix of clouds and sun Saturday and it will be dry start to the weekend. A few more clouds build in Sunday and there is a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.