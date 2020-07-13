Overnight forecast Sunday, July 12, 2020

It will be mostly to partly cloudy tonight and we cannot completely rule out a stray shower hanging around. After some time, temperatures will be right around normal for this time of year. Lows will dip into the low 60s which means you may be able to give your air conditioner a break.

A shower may linger into Monday morning otherwise any moisture will dry out. You can expect to see a partly sunny sky for the rest of the day. Highs will once again be in the 80s. Similar conditions will be seen Tuesday with sunshine and a few clouds. Unfortunately, it will be the last day temperatures will sit in the 80s.

The region will head into another heatwave for the second half of the week with highs at least ten degrees above average for this time of year. Unusually hot conditions will return starting Wednesday. There will be plenty of sunshine during the day which will help bring temperatures into the low 90s.

The region will watch temperatures once again reach into the low 90s Thursday. If you don’t have an air conditioner, sleeping conditions will be fairly uncomfortable overnight with lows just brushing 70 degrees. There doesn’t look to be much relief in sight as this pattern looks to stay in place through the end of the week.

Friday will be another hot and humid day with highs once again reaching into the low 90s. Conditions look to become a little more unsettled heading into the weekend. It will continue to be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Saturday and Sunday. A shower or thunderstorm will also be thrown in the mix late Saturday and into Sunday.