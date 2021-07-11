Overnight forecast Sunday, July 11, 2021

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to sweep through this evening before tapering off later tonight. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will still be possible during this time period. Once cleared out, it will be mainly cloudy. Lows will only dip into the upper 60s and it will be muggy.

The warming trend will carry over into the new week. Humidity levels will also make it feel downright disgusting. A mix of clouds with some sun will be seen Monday. Unsettled conditions will also continue throughout the week. That means the region can also expect some showers or thunderstorms for the day. Highs will sit around the upper 80s.

The region can expect to see the same conditions Tuesday. It will be warm with highs in the mid 80s and humid. There will once again be scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

Clouds and sun with the chance for some showers or thunderstorms will be seen Wednesday. It will be another warm and humid day with highs in the mid 80s. The end of the week will be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Clouds and sun will be seen for both days with the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Chances for showers or storms will carry over into the weekend. Otherwise there will be a mix of clouds and some sun. Temperatures will be fairly seasonable with highs in the low 80s.